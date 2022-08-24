Despite vast amounts of data showing that the spread of Monkeypox is occurring predominantly among gay men, CNN went to great lengths to explain that it is absolutely NOT sexually transmitted.

As reported here in The Scientific American, Monkeypox Is a Sexually Transmitted Infection, and Knowing That Can Help Protect People.

The piece notes that “Black and Latino men who have sex with men are most vulnerable to monkeypox,” and cites data that finds “Outside Africa, 99 percent of the cases have been in men, and 92 to 98 percent have been in self-identified men who have sex with men.”

“A study published in the BMJ in late July found 196 of 197 cases of MPX in London were in people who identified as men who had sex with men,” the article also notes.

The evidence is so voluminous that the World Health Organisation is on the verge of classifying Monkeypox as an STI.

The author of the article, Steven Thrasher warns that by “not naming, researching, preventing and addressing how transmission is happening,” people will be kept “from understanding how to prevent infection, allow unnecessary worry, and exacerbate racist and homophobic social determinants of health.”

“In the past few months, there has been considerable backlash to naming MPX an STI [sexually-transmitted infection] out of the usually well-intentioned but ultimately misguided belief that doing so will increase stigma,” Thrasher also explains.

READ MORE