In an MSNBC interview Wednesday, Biden’s so called ‘climate car’ John Kerry refused to criticise China for being the globe’s biggest polluter, and instead defended the Communist state, reasoning that it has more electric vehicles than the U.S.

Kerry was asked about China’s repeated refusal to act in accordance with other nations in reducing carbon emissions.

“What can be done about China and their seeming reluctance to participate in affairs of climate control with other nations?” the host asked.

Kerry claimed that “China, interestingly enough … has a plan,” while admitting that “they could be doing more.”

Could be doing more? That’s some understatement. China is the biggest emitter of fossil fuel carbon dioxide emissions on the globe, accounting to close to A THIRD of all emissions.

