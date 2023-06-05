A Chinese warship nearly rammed into a U.S. destroyer in the South China Sea on Saturday, marking yet another act of aggression by the Chinese Communist Party.

A Canadian news outlet aboard one of the U.S. ships caught the moment the Chinese warship came within 150 yards of the American guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon during a joint U.S.-Canada military exercise in the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. destroyer appears to throw its propellers in reverse to alter course as the Chinese warship cuts across its path.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) accused the Chinese warship of cutting across the destroyer’s bow to force it to slow down during the exercise.

The Chinese ship “overtook Chung-Hoon on their port side and crossed their bow at 150 yards” it said in a statement. It then “crossed Chung-Hoon’s bow a second time starboard to port at 2,000 yards and remained off Chung-Hoon’s port bow.”