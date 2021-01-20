Footage has emerged of a huge quarantine facility being built in China to house people infected with coronavirus, and presumably anyone else the state deems to be a COVID threat.

The time lapse video shows a sprawling complex in the province of Hebei being fully completed within a week.

The camp, on the outskirts of the city of Shijiazhuang is said to contain more than 4000 ‘isolation suites’, which resemble shipping container like cells.

The bars on the windows are probably to keep people out… right?

