BREITBART:
Authorities say a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) worker shot a 37-year-old man three times at a Red Line station Saturday after the pair got into a physical altercation and the victim was walking away, leaving him in critical condition.
The shocking incident was allegedly caught on tape and shared on Twitter by @CPD1617Scanner.
WARNING: Disturbing video. Viewer discretion is advised.
The incident occurred around 2:13 a.m. at the 95th Street Red Line station, WLS noted. CTA employee Sylvester Adams, 53, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and is being held without bond, WMAQ-TV reported. The outlet previously identified the victim as Jeremy Begay, 37.