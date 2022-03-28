BREITBART:

Authorities say a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) worker shot a 37-year-old man three times at a Red Line station Saturday after the pair got into a physical altercation and the victim was walking away, leaving him in critical condition.

The shocking incident was allegedly caught on tape and shared on Twitter by @CPD1617Scanner.

WARNING: Disturbing video. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sent in video.



From a shooting at 95/Red Line this morning.



The CTA worker was arrested and charges are pending.

He also had a FOID but no CCL. pic.twitter.com/wUN8a7bvLc — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) March 26, 2022

The incident occurred around 2:13 a.m. at the 95th Street Red Line station, WLS noted. CTA employee Sylvester Adams, 53, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and is being held without bond, WMAQ-TV reported. The outlet previously identified the victim as Jeremy Begay, 37.

