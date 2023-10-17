Video: Chicago Teens Attack Tesla During ‘Street Takeover’ While Police Watch

A Tesla trying to escape from a group of people in Chicago pic.twitter.com/qwG5ZkvCN0 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 15, 2023

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a group of young Chicagoans attacking a Tesla while police watch nearby during a weekend “street takeover.”

The clip, which has garnered more than 20 million views on X as of Monday, captured a group of presumed teenagers punching and kicking the vehicle, which appeared to be trapped in an “out-of-control street takeover,” reported the New York Post.

The video shows the unruly teens posing on top of the white Tesla while flashing hand signs to the camera. The driver then lurches forward, sending the group off of the hood of the car and into a fury. They respond by beating the body of the car with their fists and feet.

The camera then pans to show other members of the large group committing dangerous drifting stunts in other cars off to the side, burning their tires on the pavement in the middle of traffic.

The scene that the camera pans back to is utter chaos. Screams can be heard as the electric vehicle attempts to escape the crowd, sending teens running and some to the ground. The cameraperson follows as members of the group run after the driver, who can be seen recording through the window.

Completely blocked in by other cars while teens rip off the side mirrors, the Tesla driver is forced to slam into other vehicles to get away from the danger.

