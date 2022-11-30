Disturbing video out of China shows Chinese Communist Party enforcers interrogating and torturing a man in his own home in front of his children after he complained about the COVID lockdown policy.

CCTV footage from within this man’s home in Liuyang City, Hunan, shows four CCP police who reportedly forced their way in surrounding and interrogating him before beating him in front of his small children.

【Warning, Very Brutal Image】



The Chinese Communist police illegally broke into a Chinese man's home, suspected him of being involved in a protest, and tortured him to confess in front of his small children.pic.twitter.com/y6KiKfjgRH — Inty (@__Inty__) November 30, 2022

The man’s wife put out a bulletin to neighbors breaking down the incident and calling for justice. A translated version was found on social media.

“Just yesterday morning, Liao Yong, the director of the Social Security Comprehensive Management Office of the Hehua Sub-District Office in Liuyang City, Hunan Province, broke into my house with three policemen,” she stated.

