NEW YORK POST:

A high school teacher in Maryland went berserk and attacked a student who bumped into her in a classroom, setting off a “horrific” fight that was captured on video, police and school officials said.

Vivian Noirie, 36, was arrested Friday after the assault at Largo High School on an unidentified 17-year-old student, who appeared to knock into the teacher from behind in the middle of the packed classroom, according to footage obtained by WTTG.

Prince George’s County police said the student was upset that Noirie had contacted her parents the night before and confronted her, stepping on the teacher’s foot before bumping into her with her shoulder. That caused Noirie to erupt, sending the educator into a frenzy as she repeatedly hits the student from behind, video shows.

Noirie then violently throws the teen to the floor before kicking the girl several times, leading other students to break up the melee, according to the footage.