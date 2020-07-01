New York Post:

Disturbing surveillance video shows a woman getting walloped without warning by a passerby in Brooklyn on Monday morning — the city’s latest case of unprovoked sidewalk violence.

The unsuspecting, 40-year-old victim was sitting on the stoop outside 418 Sterling St. in Crown Heights when a man she doesn’t know struck her on the left side of her face around 7:45 a.m., the NYPD said.

A video clip posted online shows the brute walking up and using his left hand to deliver the roundhouse blow.

The assailant — who was wearing baggy jeans and an oversize, white T-shirt — never broke his stride, but turned and looked over his shoulder as he continued along the block and out of camera range.

