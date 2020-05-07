NY POST

Police officers in New Jersey used batons and pepper spray to break up a crowd during an ugly caught-on-video street brawl involving dozens of people that resulted in six arrests, according to reports. The melee in Jersey City erupted Tuesday evening near 30 Bostwick Ave., where a crowd of 20 people swelled to about 100 within minutes, Public Safety Director Jim Shea said at a press conference Wednesday, NJ.com reported. The first 911 call was made at 5:16 p.m. “Within 60 seconds a second call came in for a street fight involving 50 persons, and then 40 seconds after that another call, a third call came in for a street fight now involving 100 persons,” Shea said. The six officers who arrived at the chaotic scene called for backup when a person pulled at one officer’s belt, he said.

