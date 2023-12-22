Video captures hero shouting, ‘Shoot here, you f–ker!’ to distract Prague gunman during rampage

This dude yelling "shoot here you fucker" during the Prague shooting is a boss. pic.twitter.com/3Yd6Dr93eU — Robbie J (@RobbieJ377) December 22, 2023

Harrowing video captured the moment a heroic man was heard shouting “Shoot here, you f–ker!” to distract the Prague gunman as he unleashed a hail of bullets from his sniper’s nest atop a university building.

The chilling footage obtained by The Sun captures Czech student David Kozak, 24, who killed at least 14 people and wounded 25 others, as he fires a high-powered ZEV-30 rifle from his perch on the balcony of the Charles University’s Faculty of Arts building.

“Hey you! Shoot here! Shoot here, you f–ker!” a brave man could be hard yelling at him from below.

But the undeterred gunman calmly continues to spray bullets at his targets.

“He is shooting! Get to cover!” shouts the man, who desperately tried to alert cops to the shooter’s exact location, according to The Sun.

The history student later died in what authorities believe was likely a suicide after the Czech Republic’s deadliest mass shooting.

READ MORE