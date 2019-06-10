NEW YORK POST:

Chilling video shows the moment David Ortiz is shotat a Dominican Republic bar, leaving the baseball star slumped on the ground as other patrons flee in terror.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger can be seen at an outside table with another man on Sunday when a gunman runs up behind him — a puff of gunsmoke marking the moment he shoots him in the back.

The 43-year-old slugger turns in shock as he stumbles out of his seat, falling to the ground as everyone else at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo runs for cover.

The suspect — identified by local news station CDN 37 as Eddy Feliz Garcia, 23 — was caught and beaten by the crowd at the bar, according to Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte.

Ortiz was rushed into surgery at the Abel Gonzolez Clinic, where he reportedly pleaded,“Please don’t let me die, I am a good man.”