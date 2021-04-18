NY POST:

Dramatic bodycam footage captures the moment a California motorcycle cop fatally shoots a car-robbery suspect during a gun battle on a Fremont freeway.

The footage, released by the Fresno Police Department on Twitter, shows Police Officer Brian Burch first spot the stolen vehicle in a shopping-center parking lot on March 24 and slowly follow the SUV as the cop’s backup is arriving.

The suspect, identified by police as 34-year-old Joshua James Gloria, then pulled out of the lot and onto I-84 — with Burch in pursuit.

The stolen vehicle had a flat rear tire, forcing Gloria to pull over. The suspect exits the vehicle firing at the cop, who jumps off his motorcycle as he ducks behind an embankment for shelter, the video shows.

