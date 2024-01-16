VIDEO: California Targets and Walmarts Lock Up Underwear to Curb Rampant Shoplifting

Two major retailers in California’s Bay Area are putting socks and underwear under lock and key in an effort to deter shoplifters.A Target store in Richmond and another in Pleasant Hill are locking up their items, NBC Bay Area reported Thursday. The outlet also noted that customers are being forced to wait quite some time for employees to retrieve the merchandise from the cases.Likewise, a Walmart in Hilltop has placed its underwear inventory under lock and key due to daily shoplifting instances.“It comes to the point of: how ghetto does it look that they have to lock up the socks or whatever it is that they have under key,” one shopper, identified as Olga Leon, told the outlet.However, undergarments are among numerous items being guarded in cases in stores across the nation that have decided to take the same drastic measures amid rampant shoplifting, Breitbart News reported on October 23.

