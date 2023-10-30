VIDEO: California Nurse Injured in Freak Accident with MRI Machine

A routine MRI scan turned into a nightmare at a California medical facility in February, and the investigation into the incident was recently completed.It happened at the Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center when screams rang out, KTVU reported Friday.In a nearby room, an MRI machine’s magnetic force was pulling a hospital bed closer when a nurse became trapped in the middle, according to investigating officials with Cal/OSHA.“I was getting pushed by the bed,” nurse Ainah Cervantes explained during an interview with investigators, noting she had to essentially run backwards or risk being smashed.The Mayo Clinic’s website describes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as a “medical imaging technique that uses a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves to create detailed images of the organs and tissues in your body.”“Most MRI machines are large, tube-shaped magnets. When you lie inside an MRI machine, the magnetic field inside works with radio waves and hydrogen atoms in your body to create cross-sectional images — like slices in a loaf of bread,” the site reads.

