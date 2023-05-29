A North Carolina bus driver in the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) was fired after surveillance video showed him shoot an alleged armed attacker on the bus.

The incident occurred May 18, but surveillance video was just released.

ABC News noted that Tobias allegedly said, “I dare you. I dare you to touch me. I’m going to pop your a–.” Tobias then allegedly pulled a gun and walked toward Fullard.

Fullard then pulled his own gun and opened fire.

Tobias fired too, leaving Fullard with a gunshot wound to his arm. Tobias was shot in the abdomen.

Fullard stopped the bus and continued to fire at Tobias as he crawled toward the rear of the bus.

CATS fired Fullard over the incident, claiming he did not properly attempt to deescalate the situation. CATS also noted Fullard was barred from bringing a gun to work.

WSOC pointed out that Fullard’s attorney indicated his client had a gun because he did not feel safe on the job.

