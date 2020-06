The New York Post:

A 92 year old woman was brutally knocked down in a random broad daylight attack in Manhattan last Friday, police sources said.

The elderly victim was walking with a pushcart on 3rd Avenue near East 16th Street at about 3:30 p.m. when the brute struck, sources said.

As the two approach each other on the sidewalk from opposite directions, the man socks her in the head with his left hand, surveillance footage of the incident shows.

