Video: Broadway Producer James L. Simon Tears Down Fliers of Israeli Hostages Kidnapped by Hamas

Man rips down poster of Israeli held hostage by Hamas — 62nd and Broadway. @StopAntisemites pic.twitter.com/s84miFjhdk — I Love The Upper West Side (@iLoveTheUWS) October 24, 2023

Broadway producer James L. Simon was seen tearing down fliers of Israeli civilians who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

Simon, who previously produced the 2022 Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman as well as Pippin and Bells are Ringing, was “seen at West 62nd Street and Broadway using scissors to remove a poster featuring one of the roughly 200 hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel,” according to the New York Post. A video of him tearing the flyers was shared online by the neighborhood blog I Love the Upper West Side.

In the video, Simon could be seen crumpling the flier that had been previously taped to a traffic sensor box before throwing it into the garbage can. The neighborhood is known for its large Jewish population.

Adam Epstein, a former Broadway producer who hosts the podcast Dirty Moderate, told The Post, “You’re going to a dark and devious place if you’ve come to a place where you’re ripping posters off the wall of Israeli hostages, of innocent people held captive by terrorists.”

Simon told The Post that he removed the posters to keep the city streets clean and apologized for the video.

“I’m a strong supporter of free speech and encourage people to express their opinions, but all I’m asking is to do it legally,” he said.

READ MORE