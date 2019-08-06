BREITBART:

A Brazilian man imprisoned for drug trafficking failed in his attempt to escape prison in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday after dressing up as his 19-year-old daughter, who was heading home after visitation hours.

Clauvino da Silva, 42, nicknamed “Shorty,” attempted to escape the Brazilian maximum-security facility by dressing up as his 19-year-old daughter Ana Gabriele Leandro da Silva, who helped smuggle in his disguise.

As part of his disguise, Silva wore a silicone mask, a black bra and wig, and a skin-tight T-shirt emblazoned with three pink doughnuts.