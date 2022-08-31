Raul Ortiz, The Head of The U.S. Border Patrol has testified under oath that he believes the Biden administration’s policy of “no consequences” for illegal immigrants trying to enter the country has made the border less safe, caused an exponential increase in people attempting to cross, and has directly caused what he believes constitutes a “crisis”.

The footage of Ortiz’s comments was obtained by Fox News and comes from a deposition from last month relating to a lawsuit brought against the Department of Homeland Security by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The suit alleges that Biden’s ending of Trump administration policies, such as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy where migrants were not allowed into the U.S. until fully background checked, has led to a mass migration emergency in the last year and a half.

“In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences,” Ortiz said during the deposition, adding “There is an assumption that if migrant populations are told that there is a potential that they may be released, that, yes, you can see increases.”

“So, it will increase at an exponential rate. Is that what is being suggested here?” the attorney further probed.

“Well, I do think it will increase, yeah,” responded Ortiz.

