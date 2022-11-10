During a bumbling speech Wednesday, a reporter had to remind Joe Biden where Russia is currently engaged in conflict after the President suggested Putin’s troops were about to pull out of a city in Iraq.

Biden was asked about reports that the Russian military is to leave the city of Kherson in Ukraine, one of the only major cities they have successfully occupied since the invasion began.

“I think the context is that whether or not they’re pulling back from Fallujah,” Biden said before racking his brain to try and recall where Russian troops really are.

Biden: “Whether or not [the Russians are] pulling back from Fallujah and the, I mean…”



Reporter: “Kherson.”



Biden: “Kherson, the city of Kherson.” pic.twitter.com/v6ee2VJ62g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

Fallujah is in Iraq.

It’s not even on the same continent.

Elsewhere during the speech Biden’s brain shut down as he attempted to say the word ‘apocalyptic’.

