Did Vice President Biden’s teeth almost fall out of his mouth during the Democratic debate tonight?
joe biden's teeth are straight up falling out of his mouth #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/6B41py2gbL— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) September 13, 2019
As moderator David Muir asked a question of Biden, the candidate could be seen moving his mouth around as though he was chewing gum.
At the conclusion of Muir’s question, Biden seemed to fumble with his teeth, trying to keep them in his face.
