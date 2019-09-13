VIDEO: Biden suffers problem with teeth during Dem debate — nearly fall out of mouth?

THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Did Vice President Biden’s teeth almost fall out of his mouth during the Democratic debate tonight?

As moderator David Muir asked a question of Biden, the candidate could be seen moving his mouth around as though he was chewing gum.

At the conclusion of Muir’s question, Biden seemed to fumble with his teeth, trying to keep them in his face.

