Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has declared herself to be “a historic figure”.
“A year in this role, there’s been a couple of things that has made me incredibly proud. Many things have made me incredibly proud to be at that podium during this historic moment,” Jean-Pierre said during an interview on the grio.
“This is a historic administration. I’m a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day. But this is also a historic making administration because of this president,” she added.