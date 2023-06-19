Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has declared herself to be “a historic figure”.

Karine Jean-Pierre: "I'm a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day." pic.twitter.com/dWrlacCZh1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

“A year in this role, there’s been a couple of things that has made me incredibly proud. Many things have made me incredibly proud to be at that podium during this historic moment,” Jean-Pierre said during an interview on the grio.

“This is a historic administration. I’m a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day. But this is also a historic making administration because of this president,” she added.