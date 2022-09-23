Joe Biden managed to get lost on a stage Thursday, right in front of the steps he climbed up, for the umpteenth time in the past fortnight.

Biden had just finished short remarks at the Global Fund Conference in New York and doddered around the stage seemingly completely lost, gesturing to handlers for support about how to get down.

This incident comes after his appearance on 60 Minutes just a few days ago where he was questioned about concerns whether he is mentally fit to be in office. Biden encouraged people to “watch me.”

So lets watch him:

"Watch me if you think I don't have the energy level or the mental acuity." — Biden, 4 days ago https://t.co/laLUEzA0Dt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

