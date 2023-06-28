The Biden Department of Education held a ‘Pride’ seminar last week where it presented, among other things, an eighth grader advocating puberty blockers for children.

The event, titled Creating Inclusive and Nondiscriminatory School Environments for LGBTQI+ Students, was closed to the press. However, video of the seminar has emerged, which also involved officials from the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Civil Rights, and the Centers for Disease Control.

It featured a thirteen year old trans identifying child named ‘Hildy Edwards’ imploring “please just let [my generation] access their health care that they need, because I just started estrogen and I have never felt even more like a woman if I’m being honest.”

The student, who claims to have been trans since the age of five, continued “Like I feel so womanly, and I feel so much more like myself and it just feels so good. I have never been happier.”

The eighth-grader also admitted reporting other classmates for ‘dead-naming’ and ‘misgendering’.