Biden (heavily mumbling): "Mega Republicans in Congress and my predecessor spent four years gutting the immigration system under my predecessor and continue to undermine our border security today" pic.twitter.com/yarGIpWXJX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

Joe Biden claimed Thursday that it is really Republicans that are to blame for undermining the security of the southern border, despite a massive surge in numbers of illegal immigrants coming across under his administration.

Addressing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Biden also claimed President Trump “spent four years gutting the immigration system.”

Biden says his administration has "developed federal experts and deployed them" to "states and cities that have seen a surge in immigrants" pic.twitter.com/4Wae1ybflK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023