Video: Biden Almost Falls Down Steps On Same Day As Report About Handlers’ ‘Mission’ To Prevent Him Falling

Biden nearly loses his footing — even as he uses the short stairs to avoid such situations — as he exits AF1 in Michigan.



He then heads over to greet, among others, rabid antisemite Rashida Tlaib. pic.twitter.com/qgv5k3mO7T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2023

Joe Biden almost fell down the small set of Airforce One steps that are specifically used to prevent him falling On Tuesday. The incident occurred on the same day that a report emerged detailing the lengths that his handlers are going to to prevent Biden from constantly falling over.

Here’s Biden almost decking it flat on his ass as he descended the smaller set of steps on a trip to Michigan for a photo op with striking UAW workers.

He was there for around 12 minutes, but had brought a convoy of scores of huge vehicles.