A masked burglar was caught on video as he dragged a customer across the floor inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Orange County, Florida, on Tuesday.

Surveillance footage released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department shows one of three suspects as he exits a black BMW when it pulls up outside the restaurant around 4 a.m.

Video footage from inside the building then shows one of the suspects pulling a customer across the restaurant’s floor by his shirt as the other two men go behind the counter.