Video appears to show migrants living in detached tractor trailer in NYC

NYC … migrants squatters in truck trailers… unreal what is happening… https://t.co/M3Y26RGazf — Erin Brophy – don't forget to laugh.. (@ERINBROPHY18) January 4, 2024

A migrant family was living in a tractor trailer parked on an East New York, Brooklyn block.Video posted online shows a small child standing in the back of the trailer on Sheffield Avenue. A narrator who opens the truck’s blue back door says the vehicle is owned by his unidentified uncle.“Bro, you definitely can’t make this up,” the man who appeared to be shooting the video says.“How many times [did] we call child protective services or NYPD?” he asks. “They don’t show up. We can’t physically go into that trailer with children in it. We cannot physically lock the trailer because children are in there. We cannot drive away with the trailer because children are in there.” The back of the trailer has Tennessee plates and a curtain covering whatever is inside.The child appears to be bouncing up and down when two adults appear next to them, as the videographer shoots their feet rather than faces.A worker at a nearby business told The Post customers complained about the family’s set-up, stating they were running a generator inside.

