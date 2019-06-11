NEW YORK POST:

Dramatic cellphone video — which was captured by a woman walking her dog — appears to show the pilot involved in Monday’s deadly helicopter crash in Manhattan flying erratically as he attempts to stop the aircraft from falling out of the sky.

The footage was posted on Instagram and Twitter after being shared by local resident Wendy Slater, who goes by @thingswendysees on social media.

“Crazy helicopter on the east river,” she wrote on IG.

Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the video’s authenticity during an interview with CNN.

“It did not look like a helicopter that was crashing or losing altitude or anything like that,” he said. “It looked like a series of purposeful moves that were very erratic.”