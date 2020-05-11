NY POST

New video appears to show Ahmaud Arbery calmly wandering around the construction site of a new house in Georgia just moments before he was confronted and shot dead, according to reports. Surveillance footage seems to show an inquisitive Arbery, 25, looking around the Brunswick property for just under three minutes before leaving, reported News4Jax, which got the video from the homeowner. The filmed man is shown in a white T-shirt and shorts — matching the outfit Arbery was wearing in footage that showed him being shot dead after being confronted by two white men as he ran down the street. Arbery died on Feb. 23, but no arrests were made until last Thursday, days after video of the deadly confrontation was released. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, are now charged with his murder.

