Stunning video out of Portland shows leftist Antifa thugs trying to block and direct traffic while threatening anyone who doesn’t obey with violence and calling them “white supremacists”.

The footage, which was filmed on Saturday, shows a group of about 20 leftists gathered at an intersection.

This is the type of street anarchy that routinely happens where I live. Here is video from 6 Oct showing Antifa directing traffic in downtown & threatening people who don’t obey with violence. Mayor @tedwheeler, who really runs this town? pic.twitter.com/OgjZNByxat — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

Several members of the group attempt to direct traffic, blocking cars from turning left for no apparent reason while hurling obscenities at drivers.

“Just go that way,” one obese woman tells a driver. When he asks why, she snaps back, “Because I told you to!”

“Yeah, you little white little f**ker!” shouts another man wearing a black hoodie (despite being white himself).

The leftists then accuse the driver of “blocking traffic,” despite the fact that it is they who are blocking traffic.

The group then accuses the driver of being a “white supremacist” because he is from North Carolina.

“Go back to North Carolina where you came from. We don’t need your KKK in Portland Oregon!” shouts the man in the hoodie.

Another black man is also seen repeatedly threatening physical violence, shouting, “You’re lucky you didn’t hit me I’d have beat your ass!” at one pick up truck driver.

A female driver then confronts the leftists, telling them, “I pay my bills, shut the f**k up.”

At the end of the clip, one of the thugs strikes the back of a car after it beeps at him.