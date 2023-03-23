As inflation continues to skyrocket and amid huge banking collapses, the White House press secretary declared Wednesday that the Biden administration “sees a strong economy.”

WH press sec: "We do not see a recession or pre-recession. We see a strong economy and it's because of the work that this president has done." pic.twitter.com/ulBLiAcYRQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 22, 2023

CBC’s Caitlin Huey-Burns asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s support for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and what the Fed is doing to attempt to reduce inflation.

Karine Jean-Pierre: "When we look at how strong the economy is, it's because of the president's work" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/nm7lcn3I4H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

“We understand what the American people are feeling, that is why we have made it a priority to do everything that we can to lower costs for Americans,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Then came the kicker.

“We do not see a recession or pre-recession. We see a strong economy and it’s because of the work that this president has done,” Jean-Pierre declared.