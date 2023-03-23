As inflation continues to skyrocket and amid huge banking collapses, the White House press secretary declared Wednesday that the Biden administration “sees a strong economy.”
CBC’s Caitlin Huey-Burns asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s support for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and what the Fed is doing to attempt to reduce inflation.
“We understand what the American people are feeling, that is why we have made it a priority to do everything that we can to lower costs for Americans,” Jean-Pierre responded.
Then came the kicker.
“We do not see a recession or pre-recession. We see a strong economy and it’s because of the work that this president has done,” Jean-Pierre declared.