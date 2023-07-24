During testimony before Congress last week, Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark declared that he fully supports programs that are pushing gender ideology, including ‘demi-gender’, but then admitted that he doesn’t know what on Earth that even is.

Under questioning from Congressman Matt Gaetz, Clark revealed that he cannot define the gender ideology terms that are being encompassed in active training programs.

Pinpointing one program supported by the Air Force called the Brooke Owens Fellowship, which is supposed to be for women, Gaetz noted “you’re literally pushing a program in the academies that says, if you’re a cisgender woman, a transgender woman, a non-binary, a-gender, bi-gender, two-spirit, demigender — what’s demigender?”

Clark replied “Sir, that’s a — that’s a term of the people that are eligible for that particular scholarship that it’s available in person to — it’s a person who looks at their gender in a, in a different, a different way than I do, sir.”