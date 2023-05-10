An estimated 150,000 undocumented migrants are poised to surge the southern U.S. border beginning Thursday when the Biden administration will end Title 42, which previously allowed for deportations.

CNN reported that 60,000 migrants are camping out in Chihuahua, with a further 35,000 in Tamaulipas, and another 25,000 in Coahuila:

"More than 150,000 migrants are waiting in northern Mexican states to cross into the United States," reports CNN — and "hundreds of thousands more from Central America are on their way as Title 42 expires on Thursday." pic.twitter.com/PJMqjjY2kR May 9, 2023

These numbers are conservative estimates. There are likely thousands more heading to the border.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shared drone shots of some of the camps:

WATCH: @BillFOXLA reports on thousands of migrants waiting until Title 42 ends to cross the border illegally.



“[The Biden administration] to begin mass street releases of migrants to city streets if NGOs no longer have capacity.” pic.twitter.com/wKimZ2Grkj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023

He also noted that there are another 80,000 Venezuelans on their way, but no-one at the White House will take the calls of lawmakers trying desperately to warn them.