BREITBART:

New surveillance video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection reveals the moment when a group of 111 migrants crossed the border into Arizona.

#YumaSector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 111 Central Americans after they illegally entered the country on Sunday night. @CBP #SouthwestBorder pic.twitter.com/h4VDa0hdlx — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) April 30, 2019

The video was shared on social media by CBP, the parent agency of U.S. Border Patrol. The short video features thermal imaging to capture the 111 migrants from Central America crossing from Sonora on Sunday night.

As Breitbart News reported, U.S. Border Patrol and CBP continue to see a rising number in apprehensions of migrants primarily from Central America intending to request asylum. The most recent statistics show authorities apprehended 396,579 who entered the country illegally from October 2018 to March 2019.

During a recent visit to the border, Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan stated that cartels in Mexico and their human smugglers are largely to blame for the ongoing crisis and are the ones making handsome profits from current asylum laws.