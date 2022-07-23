Russia agreed to let Ukraine move grain shipments out of its Black Sea ports because it faced growing global condemnation over its blockade, a senior U.S. diplomat said Friday.

Asked about the U.N.-backed deal signed by Russia and Ukraine on Friday to resume grain exports through the Black Sea, Victoria Nuland, State Department under secretary for political affairs, said Moscow recognized its stance risked further isolation and alienating countries outside of Europe and North America.

“This came together because I think Russia ultimately felt the hot breath of global opprobrium,” Nuland said at the Aspen Security Forum.

Russia has blamed the global food crisis on Ukraine and NATO, but that argument was losing traction among developing countries that rely heavily on grain from Ukraine, according to Nuland.

“It was losing support,” she said.

Russia has had to turn to Iran and North Korea recently for assistance, seeking drones from Tehran and workers from Pyongyang, reflecting its international isolation, according to Nuland.

