Victoria Nuland Gets No Results in Two-hour Meeting with Niger Coup Leaders

Leaders of a military coup in Niger refused Monday to allow Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to meet with the country’s democratically-elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, as he remained under what they called “house arrest.”

Nuland, a leading figure in Democratic Party foreign policy circles — and considered a key figure in the origins of the “Russia collusion” hoax against President Donald Trump — has long been hawkish on Ukraine as well, not without controversy.

Politico reported:

A senior U.S. diplomat said coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet Monday with the West African country’s democratically elected president, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.”



…



She spoke after a two-hour meeting in Niger’s capital, Niamey, with some leaders of the military takeover of a country that has been a vital counterterrorism partner of the United States.



In speaking to junta leaders, Nuland said, she made “absolutely clear the kinds of support that we will legally have to cut off if democracy is not restored.”

The coup against the formerly pro-American regime, which unfolded last week while the U.S. and France reportedly delayed intervention, has shaken the geopolitics of the African sahel, a strategically-important region on the southern edge of the Sahara.

On the weekend, in a devastating article titled “How the U.S. Fumbled and Gave Russia an Opening,” the Wall Street Journal documented how President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed a series of coups in the region, many of which have led to new governments that align themselves with Russia, frustrating American efforts to fight Islamic terrorist organizations in the region.

