NY POST

The 11 victims of the shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue range from 54 to 97 and include a married couple and two brothers, according to officials who released the names on Sunday. They were gunned down by a man shouting anti-Semitic comments and carrying an AR-15 assault rifle as they attended a baby-naming ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday. Dr, Karl Williams, chief medical examiner of Allegheny County, said the 11 people were identified late Saturday and their next of kin notified.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST