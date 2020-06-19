New York Post:

The white man pummeled to the floor in a viral video taken at a Macy’s in Michigan after allegedly using the N-word is an employee who was assaulted in an “unprovoked” attack, company officials said.

Footage of the brutal beatdown Monday at a Macy’s in Flint Township showed a white man being knocked to the floor by a black man at the Genessee Valley Center mall.

A portion of the video posted to Facebook by rapper FT Quay claimed the white man was punched several times after he was overheard referring to a black man as a “n—-r.”

After a review of the footage, Macy’s has confirmed that the unidentified victim worked at the location. Company officials are assisting police looking for two men they say were involved in the attack, MLive.com reports.

