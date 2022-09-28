The mom of five who was mercilessly pummeled by a homeless maniac at a Queens subway station revealed her gruesome injuries Tuesday — while issuing a desperate plea to Mayor Eric Adams.

“Our city needs major help,’’ said Elizabeth Gomes after removing her sunglasses to show her injuries from the horrific caught-on-camera attack, which included her eyes being swollen shut and a nasty gash over her right one.

“We’re going through a lot here,’’ the 33-year-old woman told The Post.

“I remember hearing that they would have cops posted on platforms, riding the trains, cops down in a subway. Mayor Adams said especially in the subway,’’ she said.

“The mayor said we would have much more cops in the subway and the cops specifically would be patrolling the subways because that’s where the worst of the crimes we are having. Especially at places like Howard Beach station.

