Joseph Borgen, a Jewish man brutally beaten in a vicious anti-semitic attack near Times Square in 2021, will testify during the House Judiciary Committee’s special “field hearing” on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s performance next week.

Borgen, 30, was added to the slate of witnesses on Friday who will provide testimony during the panel’s “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan” hearing, which is set to take place Monday at the Jacob Javits Federal Building, near Bragg’s Lower Manhattan office.

The hearing will examine how Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents,” according to the Republican-controlled committee.

Borgen was wearing a yarmulke as he walked to a pro-Israel rally in Midtown Manhattan on May 20, 2021, when he was jumped, beaten and pepper-sprayed by a group of men, some of whom allegedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs during the attack.

The unprovoked assault, which was caught on camera, left Borgen with a concussion, an injured wrist, a black eye and bruising all over his body.

