Page Six:

A$AP Rocky played a pivotal role in the Stockholm brawl that he’s being held on by Swedish authorities — including pushing the victim to the ground, it emerged Friday.

The rapper and two other men “deliberately, together in agreement” beat, kicked and struck the victim with a bottle on June 30, prosecutors said in Stockholm District Court documents.

The assault left the man, identified Friday as Mustafa Jafari, with cuts, bruises and blood-stained clothes, according to newly-released photographs of the victim.

A$AP Rocky and two other suspects have been held in a Swedish jail since July 3. Rocky was charged with assault on Thursday.