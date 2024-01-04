Victim Claims Epstein Told Her Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s claimed that the convicted pedophile told her that former President Bill Clinton “likes them young.”

Released on Wednesday night, the document from May 2016 quotes Johanna Sjoberg when she testified about being recruited by Epstein to work as a massage therapist.

“Sjoberg told the lawyers in 2016 that Epstein told her ‘Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,’” noted the Daily Mail.

Clinton’s name has been mentioned as many as 50 times in the newly released documents. In response, a spokesperson for the former president told CNN that he knew nothing of Epstein’s “terrible crimes” when they met, asserting that it has “been nearly 20 years since Clinton last had contact with Epstein.”

