A lifelong New Yorker who had a chair hurled at him by a maniac outside a Hell’s Kitchen pizzeria said he’s now afraid to go out at night.

Vincent Buccino, 64, was sitting outside Amore Pizza Cafe on West 58th Street and Ninth Avenue and chatting on his phone after taking a nighttime walk around his neighborhood when a man yelled out “Bitch!” and randomly chucked the chair at his head.

Buccino, a retiree who suffers from high blood pressure and kidney disease, blocked his head and dropped his phone, giving his attacker the chance to run off with it. Buccino, meanwhile, ended up with a broken forearm.



A lifelong New Yorker who had a chair hurled at him by a maniac outside a Hell’s Kitchen pizzeria said he’s now afraid to go out at night.

Vincent Buccino, 64, was sitting outside Amore Pizza Cafe on West 58th Street and Ninth Avenue and chatting on his phone after taking a nighttime walk around his neighborhood when a man yelled out “Bitch!” and randomly chucked the chair at his head.

Buccino, a retiree who suffers from high blood pressure and kidney disease, blocked his head and dropped his phone, giving his attacker the chance to run off with it. Buccino, meanwhile, ended up with a broken forearm.