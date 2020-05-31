New York Post:

A machete-wielding man in Dallas was surrounded by a mob and brutally beaten and stoned in a horrifying moment captured on video Saturday night, as looting and violence gripped cities across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The man, who has not been named, was hospitalized and in stable condition as of Sunday morning, local news outlets reported, citing Dallas police. No further information on his injuries was immediately released.

The man was carrying the machete to “allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters,” police said, according to WFAA-TV. He confronted protesters while holding the machete and was then assaulted.

