The Washington Times:

It must really be hard to live today in a nation of 73 million Nazis.

Seventy-three million of your fellow citizens just voted for the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler and the best these weak losers can do is threaten to “keep a list.”

Roughly 10 million more Americans voted for “Hitler” this year than did four years ago. That’s also more than the number who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. (Remember? She who won the popular vote?)

That’s more Hitler voters here in America today than there are virtuous souls in this country who voted for Lord & Savior Barack Obama in 2008 or 2012.

Seventy-three million Americans knowingly crawled over broken glass against a storm of hateful rhetoric to vote for an unreconstructed racist and the best these people can do is knock over a couple of sidewalk dining tables, throw some firecrackers and jeer a family of storm troopers walking down the street in their nation’s capital?

Can you imagine if America’s security depended upon these weak sissies? Can you imagine if the world’s only hope against the rise of Hitler’s national socialism came down to these pathetic losers in their skinny jeans?

We would all be speaking German today, or wearing kimonos.

Every night would be Kristallnacht in America.

But it already is! At least according to these fragile limpets, it’s a Kristallnacht … which doesn’t include the gassing and incineration of six million Jews.

Those are just minor details around the edges. Right, Christiane Amanpour?

Ms. Amanpour — a former journalist at the former news organization CNN — this weekend compared the Trump presidency to Hitler’s rise to power.

She lives in London now, where the great Winston Churchill faced down Hitler’s evil tyranny despite relentless bombing.

But he stood — sometimes alone — utterly fearless. Also, he was an actual historian. And was educated. Literate, too.

At Harrow School for boys in London during that bombing campaign, Mr. Churchill steeled the young men: “Never give in!”

“Never give in, never, never, never, never — in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense,” he implored. “Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.”

Nothing about “keeping a list” or knocking over tables or throwing firecrackers.

This was Churchill facing down Hitler.

Christiane Amanpour at CNN facing the same “modern-day assault” in America is a truly sad, desperate, ignorant affair.

Literally, the world would be doomed if the fight against actual fascism and the real Hitler had it been left to CNN and Christiane Amanpour.

Ms. Amanpour does not possess the bravery nor the wisdom nor the spine to gather the boys of Harrow School in the folds of her skirt.

She hasn’t even the intelligence to grasp what a true monster Hitler was. Or, maybe, she just didn’t think he was all that bad. You know, he was on to something.

If President Trump is Hitler and his 73 million supporters are Nazis, then she is basically a Nazi-sympathizer. She folded like a pleated skirt.

Vichy Amanpour, she is.

And same to all the weaklings here in America who share her vicious disdain for the 73 million Americans who voted for Mr. Trump.

The evil of racism is that it is founded on ignorance, prejudice and fear — all weaponized to destroy a class of people while lifting the racist up in her own sick mind.

Tell us, Vichy Amanpour, who is the true racist here?

Read more at The Washington Times