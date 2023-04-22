Bud Light Vice President of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid has taken a leave of absence amid the company’s transgender controversy after it used Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male who claims to be a transgendered woman, to promote its products.

Anheuser-Busch has shared a statement with Beer Business Daily, informing the publication that Bud Light marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid is off the brand in the wake of the Mulvaney Bud Light can controversy.

“We understand she has decided to take a leave of absence,” Beer Business Daily announced. “Todd Allen is now VP of Bud Light, reporting directly to CMO Benoit Garbe. It appears Todd was most recently VP of global marketing for Budweiser.”

When Heinerscheid took over as Vice President of marketing, she claimed the brand was “on the decline,” and called Bud Light “fratty” and “out-of-touch,” insisting that the company’s approach needed to change.

