Vice Media is preparing to file for bankruptcy – after attempts to find a buyer for a company once valued at $5.7 billion appeared to be going nowhere.

More than five companies have expressed interest in acquiring Vice, The New York Times reported on Monday, but the chances of a sale are seen as increasingly remote.

The decline of Vice comes a little over a week after BuzzFeed News announced its closure, and three months after Vox laid off 130 people, representing 7 percent of staff.

If a buyer is not found, Vice’s largest debtholder, Fortress Investment Group, could end up controlling the company.

Vice would continue operating normally and run an auction to sell the company over a 45-day period.

