Vice Media will cancel its acclaimed program “Vice News Tonight” as part of a broad restructuring that will result in painful cuts across the organization, the company said Thursday.

“In response to the current market conditions and business realities facing [Vice Media Group] and the broader news and media industry, we are moving forward on some painful but necessary reductions, primarily across our News business,” co-chief executives Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala announced in a memo to employees.

Dixon and Lokhandwala, who stressed that news is “core” to the larger company and that it will not “exit” the business, added, “We are transforming Vice News to better withstand market realities and more closely align with how and where we see our audiences engaging with our content most.”

The cuts will result in dozens of employees losing their jobs, people familiar with the matter told CNN, with the company’s Washington, D.C., bureau being hit particularly hard. The exact number of jobs impacted by the changes, however, was not clear.

The restructuring will have major implications on news teams at Vice Media.

The company will sunset the Vice World News brand and fold its operations under the Vice News umbrella, giving the company a singular news brand. It will also slash its dedicated audio unit, as well as the Vice World News short form video team.

Other workforce cuts will be implemented across the digital organization and the company will trim various budgets, including some travel, to further reduce costs.

